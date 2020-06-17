Thailand ‘Travel Bubble’ scheme still a dream plan

The government has not decided on the idea of Travel Bubble in which Thailand may introduce bilateral tourism with some countries, pending careful consideration especially on public safety.







Gen Somsak Roongsita, secretary-general of the National Security Council and head of the government’s committee on the relaxation of COVID-19 control measures, said the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) considered the Travel Bubble idea but had not reached a conclusion.

There were still concerns on many issues including the pairing of countries, the screening of foreigners, and reactions from the communities where foreigners would visit or do business. CCSA had to consider the factors carefully, Gen Somsak said.

“The prime minister, doctors and security authorities are concerned about the issue. Although many countries have sought the pairing, Thailand must prioritize public health and see how other countries are controlling COVID-19 in order to guarantee confidence. So, people should rest assured,” Gen Somsak said.

Regarding the report that the Tourism Authority of Thailand planned to spend on promoting Travel Bubble, Gen Somsak said that discussions on the issue would have to be thorough and could continue until next month. (TNA)











