No antigen tests required for students returning to school: Thai Health Ministry

The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed that students returning to school for the new semester are not required to undergo COVID-19 antigen testing.

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, nevertheless acknowledged that the risk of contracting the coronavirus remains high, despite a downward trend in daily cases.



To prevent the spread of COVID-19, he urged parents and schools to maintain vigilance and conduct routine antigen tests on their children and those under their supervision.

Dr Kiattiphum noted, however, that students are not required to get tested upon returning to school or every three to five days, and that only those with a high risk of COVID infection or showing mild symptoms should be tested.







The ministry has urged children aged 12 -17 to get vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19 before returning to their on-site studies, while those aged 5-11 should be fully immunized.

The permanent secretary added that educational institutions which detect COVID infections will no longer be required to halt all operations, but will need to adhere to a response plan outlined by health authorities. (NNT)

































