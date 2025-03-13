No agreement on no-confidence debate timeline; negotiations to continue on March 19

BANGKOK, Thailand – A meeting of the 3-whip committee failed to reach a resolution regarding the timeline for the upcoming no-confidence debate, with further negotiations scheduled for March 19 (Wed). The deadlock centers around the duration of the debate, which both the opposition and the government must agree upon.

The meeting, held at 4:00 PM at Parliament on March 13, was attended by key figures, including Nattapong Ruangpanthiwut, the leader of the opposition party, and senior government representatives. Nattapong confirmed that while the opposition is willing to make adjustments to the wording of the motion to ensure the debate can proceed, they remain firm in requesting at least 30 hours for the debate.







The opposition insists that a 30-hour window is necessary to adequately discuss and scrutinize the performance of government ministers. Nattapong stated that this request was made in good faith, considering the extensive preparation and research his party has undertaken for the session. However, despite the willingness to modify the motion’s phrasing, the opposition stressed that they would not back down on the issue of sufficient debate time.

After over an hour and a half of deliberation, no agreement was reached, and the meeting was adjourned. Nattapong expressed disappointment over the outcome but reaffirmed that both the government and the opposition were committed to continuing talks. He indicated that the next meeting would take place on March 19, and both sides would return to their respective parties to discuss the matter further.



Regarding the specific number of hours the government is willing to allocate for the debate, Nattapong did not provide details, citing the ongoing negotiations. However, he made it clear that the opposition’s stance remains firm on the 30-hour requirement. He acknowledged that both sides might need to find a middle ground but warned that if the government refuses to allocate sufficient time, the debate might not be able to proceed as planned.

In addition to the debate duration, discussions also included potential changes to the wording of the motion. Nattapong confirmed that while the opposition is willing to amend the wording as suggested by the Speaker of the House to facilitate progress, they are awaiting an agreement on the timeline before making formal changes.

The ongoing dispute over the timeline is seen as a critical factor in determining whether the no-confidence debate can take place within the current parliamentary session, which ends on April 10. Nattapong expressed confidence that the debate could still take place by the end of the month if both sides reach a consensus, but if not, the debate could be pushed to early April.







The opposition’s call for 30 hours of debate time is based on the argument that the current political climate requires a thorough examination of the government’s actions. Nattapong stressed that if the government continues to resist providing sufficient time, it could undermine the opposition’s ability to hold a meaningful and effective debate.

As the parties continue to negotiate, all eyes are on the next round of talks, which will take place on March 19, with the aim of finalizing the debate schedule and ensuring that the no-confidence motion can move forward.























