Ministry of Education announces measures to control the spread of vaping

BANGKOK, Thailand – General Permpoon Chidchob, Minister of Education, has signed an official announcement regarding measures to control the spread of e-cigarettes, dated March 10. The announcement addresses the growing concern over the widespread use of e-cigarettes, which has particularly impacted the health and well-being of students and young people.

In a Cabinet meeting held on April 9, 2024, the Cabinet approved a proposal from the Prime Minister, instructing the Ministry of Public Health to collaborate with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation, and other relevant agencies to establish measures to prevent access to and use of e-cigarettes in educational institutions at all levels.







Currently, e-cigarettes are considered prohibited items under the Ministry of Commerce’s announcement, which restricts the import of e-cigarettes, including products like baraku and electronic cigarettes, into the kingdom. Possession or receipt of e-cigarettes is also considered an offense under the Customs Act of 2017. Additionally, to align with the Ministry of Public Health’s announcement on public places, workplaces, and vehicles being designated as either smoking-free zones or designated smoking areas, the Ministry of Education has introduced new regulations to ensure effective prevention of e-cigarette use in educational and government institutions.



The measures outlined in the announcement include:

-Raising awareness about the dangers and legal consequences of using e-cigarettes among students, staff, teachers, and education administrators through various educational activities, media, and courses.

-Ensuring that educational institutions and workplaces clearly display signs marking them as smoke-free zones, including areas where e-cigarettes are also prohibited.

-Supervisors at all levels are responsible for monitoring and preventing any involvement with e-cigarettes, including use, sale, possession, or support, by students, staff, teachers, and education personnel.







-If any cases are detected or if complaints or suspicions arise regarding the involvement of education staff, teachers, or administrators with e-cigarettes, immediate disciplinary action will be taken.

The Ministry of Education has emphasized the importance of strict adherence to these measures by all heads of government agencies and education institutions within the Ministry’s jurisdiction, as well as supervisors at all levels. These measures aim to effectively combat the increasing use of e-cigarettes and protect the health and safety of students and personnel.

The announcement stresses that these regulations are essential to ensuring a safe and smoke-free environment in educational settings across Thailand. (TNA)























