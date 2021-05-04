Next Thai travel subsidy campaign may be postponed due to Covid-19 risk

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is looking to postpone registration for the third phase of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” travel subsidy campaign, which was scheduled to open on May 17th.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the postponement is aimed at complying with measures, announced by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), to contain the spread of the virus by urging people to refrain from unnecessary interprovincial travel.







He said the TAT is closely monitoring the situation in various tourist provinces and will discuss a suitable start date again next week, after meeting with the Minister of Tourism and Sports.

Under the scheme, Thai nationals over 18 years old, can register to receive a 40% discount on hotel rooms and restaurants. They will also receive an e-voucher when checking into a hotel as well as a 40% flight refund when they check out. (NNT)



















