Thailand speeds up registration of GI products in China, Japan, Vietnam and Malaysia

To prevent foreign vendors from claiming that they make the products and to help increase Thai exports during the pandemic, Thailand is working to speed up registration of geographical indication (GI) products in 4 countries.

Department of Intellectual Property deputy director-general Prayoth Benyasut said applications for the registration have been sent to authorities in China, Japan, Vietnam and Malaysia.







The products are Thung Kula Rong Hai jasmine rice, Pakpanang Tub Tim Siam pomelo and Phetchabun sweet tamarind in China; Doi Chaang and Doi Tung coffee, as well as Huay Mon pineapple in Japan; Phetchabun sweet tamarind and Lamphun golden dried longan in Vietnam and Thung Kula Rong Hai jasmine rice, Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice, Pakpanang Tub Tim Siam pomelo in Malaysia.

According to Mr. Prayoth, the GI registration in foreign countries will help protect Thai products that originate from certain provinces. The unique characteristics of these products are attractive to both Thai and foreign buyers. The registration will also boost exports of Thai GI products, which are expected to increase last year’s sales of 1 billion baht by 5-10% this year. (NNT)























