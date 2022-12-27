New Year holiday exodus begins in Thailand

People are either returning to their home provinces or starting to go on vacation during the New Year holiday as traffic is increasing on the Asian Highway in Chai Nat province.

The highway office of Chai Nat advised motorists to use Highway 340 to avoid traffic congestion expected on the Asian Highway (Highway 32) this weekend. From Bangkok, motorists should reach Chai Nat’s Muang district through Nonthaburi and Suphan Buri provinces, the office said.







Sanyalak Panyawatanalikhit, managing director of Transport Co, said more people would travel during the New Year holiday this year compared with their traffic a year earlier.

People booked more than 90% of seats on regular and extra inter-provincial buses for this New Year holiday. Remaining seats could be reserved at the counters and online channel of Transport Co, he said.

Mr Sanyalak recommended travelers arrive early for their buses because, he said, a massive exodus already began. (TNA)























