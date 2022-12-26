Pattaya City Expats Club enjoyed a musical morning during annual Christmas program

The Christmas spirit was in abundance at the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) at their meeting on Wednesday, December 21, as members and guests enjoyed a morning of music including Christmas carols sung by children from the Drop In ASEAN Education Center followed with some classical compositions played by Ben Rudolf on the keyboard.

Khun Radchada “Toy” Chomjinda, Director of the Human Help Network Foundation of Thailand, again brought the children to delight their audience as part of the PCEC’s annual Christmas Program. To learn more about the Drop In Center, visit: https://www.hhnft.org/drop-in-center-asean-education-center/.







The wonderful voices of the children entertained the audience beginning with Jingle Bells, followed by Santa Clause is coming to town. Then it was a Spanish English song, Feliz Navidad concluding with Joy to the World and We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

The choir was followed with the return of the young, now 15, Ben Rudolf. Ben previously appeared in the PCEC’s Christmas Program and a Words & Music meeting a few years ago. He has been continuing his studies and England and just returned to Thailand for a visit. Ben displayed his great talent playing several classical pieces, but finishing with Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer.

For more information about the PCEC, visit their website at https://pcec.club/.





























