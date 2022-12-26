Pattaya City Expats Club enjoyed a musical morning during annual Christmas program

By Pattaya Mail
0
253
The children from the Drop In ASEAN Education Center in their red and white “Santa” outfits pose with for the camera prior to going on stage to entertain the PCEC audience.

The Christmas spirit was in abundance at the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) at their meeting on Wednesday, December 21, as members and guests enjoyed a morning of music including Christmas carols sung by children from the Drop In ASEAN Education Center followed with some classical compositions played by Ben Rudolf on the keyboard.

Khun Radchada “Toy” Chomjinda, Director of the Human Help Network Foundation of Thailand, again brought the children to delight their audience as part of the PCEC’s annual Christmas Program. To learn more about the Drop In Center, visit: https://www.hhnft.org/drop-in-center-asean-education-center/.



The wonderful voices of the children entertained the audience beginning with Jingle Bells, followed by Santa Clause is coming to town. Then it was a Spanish English song, Feliz Navidad concluding with Joy to the World and We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

The choir was followed with the return of the young, now 15, Ben Rudolf. Ben previously appeared in the PCEC’s Christmas Program and a Words & Music meeting a few years ago. He has been continuing his studies and England and just returned to Thailand for a visit. Ben displayed his great talent playing several classical pieces, but finishing with Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer.

For more information about the PCEC, visit their website at https://pcec.club/.


The children from the Drop In ASEAN Education Center sing Christmas Carols to the delight of their PCEC audience.


Santa gives out presents to the children as they leave the stage. PCEC members and guests during the preceding weeks made donations to purchase the presents and with the excess to be given to the Human Help Network Foundation to benefit the children they help.
Khun Radchada “Toy” Chomjinda, Director of the Human Help Network Foundation of Thailand, brought several items for sale. They were made by the children the Foundation helps. The proceeds being used to benefit the children.

Entertaining his PCEC audience, the very talented Ben Rudolf played several classical pieces on the keyboard for their enjoyment.
MC Ren Lexander asks Ben Rudolf to bring his PCEC audience up to date on his endeavors since he last appeared in 2019. Ben said he has been studying in England and his plans for the future are to write and produce pop rock music.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here