Low-hanging wire slashes face of Pattaya motorcyclist

A motorcyclist claimed she was injured by a low-hanging wire in Pattaya.

Kritsana Yensuk, 27, complained on social media she was driving past the Redemptorist School for the Blind in Naklua Dec. 25 when a telecom wire she didn’t see cut her face. She lost control of the bike momentarily but didn’t crash.

Kritsana said she tied up the loose wire so others wouldn’t be hurt. She said she had to immediately post to social media to elicit world sympathy and as a warning to others, not to mention informing the authorities to inspect and fix the death-traps on public roads.























