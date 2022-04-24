New walk-in vaccination sites now available in Bangkok

People who traveled during the Songkran holidays and have since noticed suspicious symptoms are advised to immediately get tested for COVID-19 using an antigen test kit (ATK). ATKs are now available free-of-charge to people who exhibit symptoms or have had a high-risk exposure to a COVID patient. Meanwhile, six vaccination sites run by Bangkok City Hall are now providing walk-in services to eligible recipients.



The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is inviting elderly people and those with chronic diseases to get vaccinated at any of the walk-in sites, including the Thai-Japan Youth Center, Thanya Park 3 mall and Robinson LatKrabang department store. The three remaining sites can be found at Central Rama 3, Central Pinklao and Central Eastville shopping centers. Services are open to those who have yet to receive their recommended doses.







People returning from celebrating Songkran abroad who test positive via the ATK should first contact the health authority in their area. In Bangkok, the BMA can be reached by calling the district office hotline or contacting the BMA’s Facebook page. Alternatively, cases can be registered via the @BKKCOVID19CONNECT Line account. A call may also be made to the 1669 hotline of the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, followed by pressing 2. For those outside Bangkok, calls may be placed to the hotlines of provincial or district offices, or by contacting health volunteer units.







Another option available is to call the National Health Security Office’s 1330 hotline number. If the number cannot be reached, potentially due to lines being too busy, the NHSO website is also available to the public. Registrations can also be made via the NHSO’s official Line account @nhso.(NNT)

































