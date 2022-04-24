2 Americans arrested in Phuket for evading taxes worth millions

A Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) police team has arrested two Americans at the request of US authorities for allegedly evading US$10 million (337.5 million baht) in job employment taxes.

The arrest was made public at a press conference co-hosted by CIB commissioner Pol Lt-General Jirapop Phuridej and US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regional attaché Eric McLoughlin.



According to the CIB, the operation to apprehend the pair, taking place in Phuket province, was led by officers from the Transnational Criminal Investigative Unit (TCIU).

The DHS sought help from the CIB after discovering that the two suspects had fled to Thailand after failing to pay taxes on the employment of hundreds of illegal immigrants in their home country between 2007 and 2021.







In Florida, the men ran a job placement firm that placed illegal immigrants in hotels, bars, and restaurants. The DHS estimated the job employment value at $67 million, and the two were charged $10 million in tax evasion. After obtaining arrest warrants, it was discovered that both had fled to Thailand.

According to a TCIU investigation, the suspects entered Thailand as tourists and were living in a Phuket villa. Both are expected to be deported back to the United States. (NNT)

































