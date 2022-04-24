Thailand discusses soft power promotion with South Korea

Talks on utilizing soft power have gained significant traction in recent months, with the public sector hopeful that it can lead to economic and cultural benefits.

South Korea’s new ambassador to Thailand Moon Seoung-hyun, upon assuming his post, recently paid a courtesy call to Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha. The prime minister expressed his admiration for South Korea’s success in promoting soft power and noted that Thailand was also known globally. Additionally, he expressed his view that both countries should cooperate in the field of soft power for mutual gains.



Gen Prayut said he was elated that the people of both nations had a liking for each another’s culture. Thailand is among the top holiday destinations for South Koreans while Thai food is also popular in the East Asian country. The Korean language is meanwhile popular among Thai language learners.







According to Gen Prayut, this appreciation could serve as a bridge for expanding cooperation into other fields, including tourism and sports.

The South Korean ambassador said there was much room for expanding collaboration between the two nations, particularly in the areas of soft power, food and sports.(NNT)

































