Thai police summon 15 protest leaders

Fifteen core leaders of anti-government groups have been summoned by police to acknowledge the sedition charges for their roles in a recent rally.

These 15 individuals have led a series of anti-government rallies in recent weeks. But they reported to police on Friday for the sedition charges related to the July 18 demonstration at the Democracy Monument.

One of them is political activist Jatupat Boonpattararaksa or Pai Daodin who just started a campaign called “Camp Not Jail” in Bangkok.

A large crowd of supporters gathered outside the police station. Scuffles broke out when police officers were placing barriers to control the crowd.

Police said these activists would be notified to report to public attorney at a later date.

Jatupat has been convicted for lese majeste offences and violation of the Computer Crimes Act.

The student-led anti-government campaign has attracted a large number of supporters to raise three demands for a new constitution, government resignation and freedom of expression. (TNA)

