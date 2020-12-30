New spread of Covid-19 slashes passenger numbers at Thailand’s Don Mueang Airport

Colleagues and persons in contact with an airline intern at Don Mueang Airport who tested positive to COVID-19 have been isolated and tested, with first results now returning negative.

Health officials identified 29 persons in close contact with the patient at the airport, and have ordered all of them to isolate while waiting for their test results.







The first three test results from these 29 persons in contact with the patient have returned negative. Health officials are now investigating the source of the infection.

Don Mueang International Airport’s General Manager, Flying Officer Sumpun Kutranon revealed that CCTV footage shows the airline intern always wearing a mask at work, as were all the persons in contact with her.

The airport has put in place precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, with all persons entering passenger terminals required to have their body temperature taken. Any person whose body temperature exceeds 37.3 C will not be allowed to enter, and will be met by health officials for an assessment.





Passengers who are at risk of infection can amend their dates without incurring fees, by contacting their airlines.

The airport has scheduled deep cleaning every hour using disinfecting agents inside the passenger terminals, as well as placing signs and rearranging seating to encourage social distancing. Announcements are constantly made to remind passengers to wear a mask correctly, by covering both their nose and mouth at all times.

Since May, passenger numbers at Don Mueang Airport have increased. The airport has served about 57,000 passengers each day in October and November, which is a figure comparable to the time before COVID-19.

The recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the country has had an immediate impact on the aviation industry, with the daily average number of passengers declining to around 30,000. (NNT)















