Thai PM says national lockdown is on the edge depending on public cooperation on COVID-19 control

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha extended his good wishes to New Year travelers while asking people to comply strictly with COVID-19 control measures.







Speaking after the cabinet’s meeting, Gen Prayut said he hoped everyone would take precautions for safe New Year trips and COVID-19 transmission prevention.

Strict compliance with health measures including the use of face masks, social distancing and hand washing were necessary. Those who traveled to at-risk areas should be in home quarantine for 14 days and the people who visited entertainment places should protect themselves well, the prime minister said.

He advised people to refrain from inter-provincial trips if they can.





Gen Prayut said he would visit Rayong province in the afternoon and he would also do his best to protect himself. Rayong is another epicenter of the new COVID-19 outbreak, among people at an illegal casino.

How much people could observe COVID-19 control measures would be a main factor when the government would consider if it should impose a national lockdown to contain the disease, he said.

He also said that the government was trying to monitor migrant workers in the country to effectively control COVID-19 but employers would have to cooperate by giving true information about their workers. (TNA)
















