New order to be issued for food delivery men as traffic accidents increase

The Land Transport Department has been ordered to strictly regulate food delivery services by motorcyclists as they caused traffic accidents.



Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said he made the order for the department to improve regulations on food delivery men.







Chirute Visalachitra, director-general of the department, said the department would invite police and representatives of other relevant organizations to a workshop to discuss the matter on April 2.







They would exchange ideas on new rules that could be issued in the form of ministerial regulations as well as requirements on the physical details of food delivery motorcycles. Results from the workshop would be implemented as soon as possible, Mr Chirute said. (TNA)













