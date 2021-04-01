Pattaya weather very hot, so is cheap noodle soup

Pattaya today and this week is very hot with haze during the day. So is cheap noodle soup shop, such as one on the Thepprasit road near Jomtien. People prefer tasty noodle soup with a glass of cold beverage on a hot day to fill up their stomach and cool down the body heat. A bowl of noodle soup starts at 15 baht. The weather is forecast to be hot and gets hotter towards April Songkran holiday.







However, isolated thundershowers with gusty wind are expected mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-29 °C. Maximum temperature 33-38 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers.







During 1 – 2 April, hot with haze during the day and isolated thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24-27°C. Maximum temperature 33-38°C. Southwesterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Wave height below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers.

During 3 – 7 April, scattered thunderstorm with gusty wind and hail in some area. Minimum temperature 23-26°C. Maximum temperature 31-36°C. Easterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers.











