New Labor Minister warned of disharmony in raising daily minimum wage to 450 baht

The caretaker labor minister has warned the incoming government about the risks of raising the daily minimum wage to 450 baht, urging those responsible for the matter to seek consultations from the wage committee before proceeding with the hike.

Minister Suchart Chomklin insisted that the incoming labor minister should not bypass the process of consulting the wage committee, reminding everyone that the committee is composed of employee, employer and government sector representatives, with wage committees also established at the provincial level. A uniform wage increase would therefore be unfeasible, as each region must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.







The minister also stressed that such an important decision must consider multiple economic factors, such as the GDP and inflation rate. He further expressed concern for the additional 50-60 million citizens who would bear the burden if wages were to rise to 450 baht, and urged serious consideration on the matter.

Additionally, he noted the need for enhanced vocational skills, given that approximately 2.4 million foreign workers are currently residing in Thailand and any minimum wage adjustment would need to apply to them as well. He pointed out that foreign workers often lack certain vocational skills, leading to higher costs and product prices as a result.







Minister Suchart recommended that wage increases follow a natural course in order to allow everyone sufficient time to adjust.

He added that he will next week be summarizing the accomplishments of the Ministry of Labor over the past three years. These include an increase in child care subsidies from 600 baht to 800 baht, amendments to the Elderly Fund regulation to guarantee it until the age of 60, allowing for inheritance by heirs, and enhancements in vocational skills. (NNT)















