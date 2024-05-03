Residents forced to seek shelter after chemical warehouse fire in Ayutthaya

Following the fire at an illicit chemical warehouse in Phachi District, Ayutthaya Province, residents continue to face repercussions as the lingering strong chemical odors have rendered it unsafe for them to return home.

The incident, which occurred on May 1, prompted the evacuation of all 35 patients from the Phachi Hospital to other areas, as it was located only 600 meters away from the warehouse.







The Phachi Subdistrict Municipality has instructed residents residing in close proximity to the incident site to temporarily evacuate, also advising those experiencing illness to seek treatment at the field hospital until Phachi Hospital can resume services.

A local resident near the warehouse recall previous instances of chemical smells and occasional fires, promptly reported to the municipality for extinguishing. However, on the day of the incident, smoke and flames erupted in the evening, compelling her to hastily evacuate her daughter to relative’s home before undergoing health screenings at the field hospital on May 2.







Another resident, unable to tolerate the stench, opted to stay at the field hospital, set up at a temple urging authorities to swiftly remove the chemicals. Given the past knowledge of hazardous substances stored nearby, residents have been living in constant apprehension.

The Department of Pollution Control inspected the environmental quality surrounding the burned chemical warehouse and found a significant amount of heavily polluted acidic water, posing a risk of contamination to the surrounding areas. Samples of soil and water near the warehouse were collected for assessment, aiming to provide expert recommendations for appropriate management and ongoing remediation efforts.









Moreover, traces of chlorine gas and ammonia, hazardous to the health of nearby communities, were detected. The Phachi Subdistrict Municipality advised residents within approximately 200 meters to evacuate to the temporary shelter at Kok Muang Temple, which has been available since May 1.

The warehouse, holding 4,000 tons of chemicals pending legal proceedings, comprised five buildings, with Buildings 4 and 5 being the ones engulfed in flames. After the fire was under control, minimal chemical smoke and odors persist, necessitating ongoing monitoring and fire control measures in the area.









The Governor of Ayutthaya Province convened a meeting to discuss strategies for disposing of the 4,000 tons of chemicals. It was decided to prioritize the disposal of chemicals in Warehouses 1-3 first, transporting them for treatment. As for Warehouses 4 and 5, damaged by the fire, an inspection and categorization of the chemicals will be conducted before engaging experts for disposal, slated to commence in June and expected to conclude by September to October.







Minister of Industry Pimpatra Wichaikul, along with her team, on Thursday visited the site to monitor the situation and follow up industrial waste management solutions, providing essential supplies to over 100 affected residents. The Ministry apologized for the incident and assured the public of expedited chemical disposal efforts.

It is initially believed that the fire at the chemical warehouse was possibly an act of arson to destroy evidence, she ordered stringent surveillance by provincial industrial authorities and relevant agencies for fear that unscrupulous entrepreneurs may view Phachi District as a precedent for similar disposal activities. (TNA)



































