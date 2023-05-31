French associations jointly launch new bureau in Bangkok

A group of French associations led by Alliance Française Bangkok and Michelin Group have announced the opening of the new bureau early next month.

The inauguration of “Bureau des Associations” will be held at the beginning of June in the presence of His Excellency, Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France, Mr. Ariya Banomyong, President of Alliance Française Bangkok, and Mr. Hervé Deguine, Director of Public Affairs Asia-Pacific and NGO Relations at Michelin, Alliance Française Bangkok said in its press release on Wednesday.







Created with the support of Michelin, according to the press release, the new space aims to bring together civil society initiatives in favour of Thailand’s French-speaking and Francophile communities.

Starting in June, Bureau des Associations will bring together eight associations working in fields such as welcoming French speakers to Thailand, charitable aid, digital technology, gastronomy, entrepreneurship and eco-responsibility.







The group consists of Association Française de Bienfaisance en Thaïlande (AFBT), Association des Anciens Étudiants en France (AAEF), Association des disciples d’Escoffier, Association pour le progrès du Management (APM), Bangkok Accueil, Zéro Déchet, Club VIE Thaïlande, and La French Tech Bangkok. (TNA)















