Monsoon causing thunderstorms and heavy rains in Pattaya, Bangkok and across Thailand

Almost every region of Thailand will continue to experience heavy precipitation towards the end of May and during the first week of June, according to the Meteorological Department (TMD).

The weather agency said a medium to strong southwesterly monsoon prevailing over Thailand and a low-pressure system over the western side of the country’s central region are currently causing thunderstorms and heavy rains in the lower north, the central region, the Greater Bangkok Area, the east (including Pattaya), and the south.







Communities in the affected areas are warned against strong winds and lightning.

The Ministry of Interior in the meantime said it is well equipped to assist affected people. Deputy Minister of Interior Narit Khumnurak said the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has enough funding and capacity to assist those in need, with a nationwide network of disaster response teams on standby. The ministry has notified officials in high-risk areas of potential hazards. (NNT)





















