New Covid-19 cluster at Chiang Mai’s day care center

Covid-19 concerns are rising in the Northern Province where a new cluster of 20 patients was detected at a local child day care center.







Chiang Mai governor Charoenrit Sa-nguansat said that the cluster was at the day care center of Mae Khue sub-district in Doi Saket district.



Its female teacher, 58, was first confirmed with Covid-19. Subsequent tests found infection with two more teachers, a janitor and 16 children aged 4-6 years who were among 54 children at the center, the governor said.







Mr Charoenrit said a field hospital would open right at the day care this afternoon and staff from Doi Saket Hospital would be treating the Covid-19 cases there. (TNA)





















