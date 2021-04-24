Thailand will pursue return of another 3 ancient artifacts

The national committee on repatriation of stolen artifacts will pursue another three historical artifacts displayed in museums in the US and UK.







Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said officials have checked with archaeological database and photos, and ascertained that these objects were artifacts smuggled out of Thailand.



He said these objects are a Buddha statue believed to have been removed from Sap Champa Ancient City in Lop Buri province, and two “sema” (Buddhist’s temple boundary markers) believed to have been stolen from Kao Daet Song Yang Ancient City in Kalasin province. (NNT)





















