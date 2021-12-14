NECTEC-ACE 2021 showcasing academic works and research currently taking place online

The public and private sectors in Thailand are currently committed to using technology and innovation to boost the competitiveness of the country’s industrial sector. A conference and exhibition under the name NECTEC-ACE 2021 are now taking place in support of this commitment.







The National Electronics and Computer Technology Center’s (NECTEC) Annual Conference & Exhibition 2021 or NECTEC–ACE 2021 is taking place via an online format from December 13-16. The event is showcasing academic works and research undertaken by entities involved with Thailand’s industrial sector.





The Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECi) hub for innovations geared toward sustainable development is also being debuted at ACE 2021. The center, situated in Wang Chan district of Rayong province and the heart of the Eastern Economic Corridor, will facilitate numerous activities that benefit the use of innovations in the EEC. Businesses, systems developers, innovators, and researchers will be able to make use of the center to get advice on technology selection, funding sources, and tax incentives. The center is aimed especially at small and medium-sized factories, where investment budgets may be limited.





Federation of Thai Industries Chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree said the fast pace of technological changes has necessitated adjustment by all business and industry types. He indicated that the average capacity utilization rate in Thailand’s industrial sector was about 50% whereas the global optimal rate was 85%. This meant Thai businesses incurred a higher per-unit cost than their global counterparts, resulting in the country being less competitive than rival producer nations.



Mr. Supant said public and private agencies have continually provided businesses with support in implementing technology. He said that with the use of robots and automated systems in the industrial sector growing by 14% per year, costs are being cut by 10-40% and income is increasing by 10-20%. (NNT)





























