Thailand’s economic figures indicate improving trends in tourism and domestic consumption

Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow has called on the public and private businesses to remain positive in order to assist in the nation’s economic recovery going into 2022.

He pointed out that economic figures indicate improving trends across areas such as household and private consumption, investment, exports and investments following the nation’s reopening on November 1.







The deputy prime minister also stressed the importance of ongoing cooperation between the public and private sectors to “maintain sentiment and momentum until next year”.

He added that was confident investment applications filed with the Board of Investment (BoI) would reach 600 billion baht this year, approaching the value achieved in 2019 prior to the pandemic.





The deputy premier noted that while the tourism sector was the only one yet to recover, November statistics for international arrivals showed spending of 70,000 baht per head each trip, up from previous figures of 40,000-50,000 baht per head.

The government has pledged to devise more measures to stimulate next year’s recovery efforts, while ongoing infrastructure development is projected to help strengthen the economy over the next 3-4 years.





Meanwhile, Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said Thailand should focus more on boosting domestic consumption and raising the nation’s competitiveness by enhancing regulations to attract foreign investment. He added that the government should accelerate free trade negotiations and function as a facilitator of private sector activities.



Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith meanwhile said his ministry had already completed and submitted new packages to stimulate spending during the holidays, including offering tax deductions on purchases. (NNT)





























