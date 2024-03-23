4th Army Region Commander stresses on identifying attackers and their motives

Southern Thailand has been rocked by a series of coordinated attacks across 45 locations in the provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, and Songkhla. The attack began in the early hours of March 22, at 1:00 a.m., culminating in an arson attack at the Bacho Cooperative in Khok Khian subdistrict of Narathiwat province around 4:00 p.m. the same day.

Authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation into these attacks, believed to be the work of insurgent groups aiming to disrupt the peaceful observance of Ramadan. The violence also appears to be an attempt to destabilize the local economy and infrastructure, further undermining the authority of security services in these areas.







Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the Fourth Army Region, has called for an expedited and comprehensive inquiry into the incidents. His directives focus on identifying those responsible for the attacks and understanding their motives, with the goal of restoring peace and ensuring the safety of the public.

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 has also reached out to the community for assistance. The public is encouraged to report any information related to the incidents or any suspicious activity they encounter. To facilitate this, two hotlines have been established: the direct line to the Fourth Army Region Commander at 061-1732999 and the emergency number of the ISOC Region 4 Forward Command at 1341. (NNT)







































