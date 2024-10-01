‘Natthaphong’ officially appointed as Leader of the Opposition

BANGKOK, Thailand – Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, MP for the People’s Party, was officially appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the House of Representatives, following a royal decree on October 1. The ceremony was held at Parliament, attended by Paradorn Prissanananthakul, the Second Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, and other MPs and officials. Natthaphong expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him and vowed to fulfill his role with integrity.



In his statement, Nattaphong emphasized that he would work diligently with the opposition parties to provide effective checks and balances on the government. He stressed the importance of working in the best interest of the people, promising that his efforts would ensure accountability in government actions and make good use of taxpayers’ money.

Natthaphong also highlighted the opposition’s willingness to support beneficial legislation, regardless of whether it was proposed by the government. He stated that the People’s Party and other opposition parties would work collaboratively to discuss and support laws that serve the public’s best interest.







In conclusion, Natthaphong reiterated that the opposition plays a crucial role in a democratic system. He pledged to carry out his duties as the Leader of the Opposition with full dedication, ensuring the legislative process is thorough and accountable.

































