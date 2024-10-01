Heartbreaking scenes as parents wait for news after school bus fire in Bangkok

UTHAI THANI, Thailand – In a tragic and emotional scene, parents, relatives, and teachers of Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School in Lan Sak, Uthai Thani, gathered at the school in tears, anxiously waiting for updates on their children, who were aboard a school bus that caught fire in Bangkok. There are reports of as many as 25 deaths, including both teachers and students.

The incident occurred on October 1st, when three buses carrying students from kindergarten to high school were returning from a field trip. The fire broke out on the second bus, license plate 30-0423, which was carrying approximately 44 passengers, including young children and teachers.



Among the passengers were 2nd kindergarten 2 students, 3rd kindergarten 4 students, 1st grade 7 students, 2nd grade 6 students, 3rd grade 7 students, 4th grade 6 students, 8th grade 2 students, 9th grade 4 students, 5 teachers, and 1 trainee teacher. Only 16 people managed to escape the flames, while 25 remain missing. The injured have been taken to Phayathai Rangsit Hospital and other nearby medical facilities.

Teerapat Khachamat, Governor of Uthai Thani, rushed to Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School to hold an emergency meeting with local officials. He ordered the immediate establishment of a command center at the school to provide updates and medical support for the families.







At the school, a growing number of anxious parents and family members continue to gather, desperate for any news of their loved ones. Many are overcome with emotion, crying in fear and sorrow, especially those whose children were on the second bus. Unable to reach their children, some parents have collapsed from the stress, while others frantically call teachers at the scene, hoping for answers about their children’s safety.

The atmosphere is one of deep anguish, as the fate of many remains uncertain.

































