National Office of Buddhism to inspect case of monks traveling in Japan

The Prime Minister’s Office has instructed the National Office of Buddhism to inspect the case of a group of monks who recorded a video while traveling in Japan, which has become viral on traditional and social media.

Puangpet Chunlaiad, Minister attached to the Office of the Prime Minister, expressed concerns over the image of the Thai Sangha. The act of this group of monks is deemed inappropriate.







An investigation revealed that one of the monks appearing in the news footage is Phra Maha Soranarin or Luang Phi Joe, the assistant abbot of Wat Rai Pru in the capital district of Trang.

Initially, the local Trang office of Buddhism sent representatives to the temple to inquire about the facts as soon as the news emerged, coordinating with the abbot of Wat Rai Pru to contact and admonish Luang Phi Joe, and to take action to remove all clips from social media. Luang Phi Joe acted immediately upon being contacted.







It was also informed that the group will return to Thailand on December 30th.

Minister Puangpet stated that the National Office of Buddhism, which is responsible for serving the Sangha and is the main agency promoting the nurturing of Buddhism, must promptly investigate and rectify anything that tarnishes the Sangha and Buddhism.

Nonetheless, the incident is considered inappropriate for the monastic community but does not constitute a serious offense. (NNT)





























