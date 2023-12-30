Aids handed to temples affected by floods in the South

The Prime Minister’s Office has directed the National Office of Buddhism to provide support to monasteries and temples in areas impacted by the recent floods in the South.

Puangpet Chunlaiad, the Minister attached to the Office of the Prime Minister, reported that out of 219 temples surveyed in three southern border provinces, 35 temples have been affected by the floods. The most affected province is Narathiwat with 22 temples, followed by Yala with 53 temples, and Pattani with 8 temples. The floods have affected 94 monks and novices, and 2 nuns.







Puangpet highlighted that the temples are dealing with floodwaters, especially for temples in areas near water passageways. The National Office of Buddhism and the provincial office of Buddhism have so far provided essential goods and consumables.

She also ordered the National Office of Buddhism to urgently assess damages and provide necessary relief items to alleviate immediate hardships.







Furthermore, coordination with the Southern Border Provinces Administration Centre, the Thai Red Cross, and other relevant units has been arranged to deliver survival kits and offer other necessary assistance, with periodic reports. (NNT)





























