Irrigation Dept. prepares for La Nina with enhanced measures

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) is gearing up for an anticipated increase in rainfall due to the onset of La Niña, expected to commence in the coming months. During an online session held at the RID’s Smart Water Operation Center, RID Director-General Chuchart Rakjit detailed proactive measures to manage the expected surge in rain from July to October, traditionally the country’s rainy season.

According to meteorological experts, La Niña will lead to a 20% increase in overall rain volume, with the Central Plains region projected to experience the most significant rise at 39%. The increment will also affect the Northeast and South, with increases of 22% and 16%, respectively. The frequency of rain is predicted to escalate, particularly from August to October, and is influenced by dual monsoon winds.







In response to these forecasts, the RID is taking steps to mitigate potential flooding risks. While the memory of the 2011 megaflood, during which 65 provinces suffered severe flooding, remains vivid, Chuchart assured that the likelihood of a similar disaster is low this year thanks to advancements in technology and improved water management systems.

Major upgrades have been made to the infrastructure along the Chao Phraya River, including the overhaul of all pumping stations, which now help direct excess water to the Gulf of Thailand. The RID has also optimized the use of water-retention areas designed to hold 1.5 billion cubic meters of water, surpassing the capacity of Pasak Jolasid Dam. (NNT)





































