FTI CEO Poll reveals industrial sector wish list for 2024

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) conducted the 36th FTI CEO Poll in December 2023, titled “New Year’s Gifts Preferred by the Industrial Sector.”

The survey revealed that most FTI executives hope the government will implement promotional measures as New Year gifts for 2024. Key measures desired include initiatives to boost industrial product demand, such as special loans for home repairs, subsidies for installing solar cells to save on electricity bills, and promoting renewable energy use.







Executives also advocate for legal adjustments to allow industrial factories to install solar cells of any size without requiring special licenses, aiming to reduce electricity costs.

Additional wishes include low-interest loans for enhancing production processes and environmental management following the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, and intensified efforts to combat corruption in government agencies.







Regarding the government’s performance in 2023, the FTI executives expressed high satisfaction, especially with measures to mitigate energy impacts, such as reducing electricity costs, subsidizing diesel fuel prices, and lowering gasoline prices​​. (NNT)





























