Srettha congratulates Singaporean leader on his recent appointment, discusses recent emergency landing at Bangkok Airport

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has engaged in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, congratulating the Singaporean leader on his recent appointment while acknowledging the past service of his predecessor, Lee Hsien Loong.

The dialogue between the two leaders also addressed the recent emergency landing of Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321 at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. The flight, en route from London’s Heathrow to Singapore’s Changi Airport, encountered severe turbulence, prompting the unscheduled stop. Prime Minister Wong expressed his gratitude for Thailand’s swift response and assistance during the incident, noting that the aircraft has since safely returned to Singapore. Investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing.







Srettha assured Wong that Thai authorities had provided comprehensive support during the emergency and confirmed that passengers still receiving medical treatment in Thailand were well cared for. The Thai prime minister also extended an invitation to his counterpart to visit Thailand to discuss bilateral ties between the two nations.

Responding positively, Wong expressed his intention to visit Thailand within the year. The two leaders further agreed to organize joint celebrations for the upcoming 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Singapore in 2025, a mutual commitment to strengthening the historical and strategic partnership. (NNT)











































