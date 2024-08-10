National athletes to become ‘tourism and sport ambassadors’ after Olympics and Paralympics

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is launching a new initiative to appoint national athletes as “tourism and sport ambassadors” to highlight lesser-known regions in the country. According to Minister Sermsak Pongpanich, the campaign will feature athletes who have participated in global competitions such as the Olympics and Paralympics, utilizing their stories and successes to draw domestic and international attention to their home provinces and the surrounding areas.







These athletes will use their personal experiences and connections to their hometowns to highlight the unique cultural and historical aspects of these regions. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will manage the campaign, organizing sports events and coordinating promotional efforts across different media platforms to raise the profile of these second-tier provinces.

The initiative builds on Thai athletes’ recent achievements at the Paris Olympics, where the national team won six medals in various sports. By leveraging the stature of these athletes, the ministry hopes to enhance domestic tourism and boost Thailand’s international reputation, encouraging more tourists to venture beyond well-known destinations. (NNT)





































