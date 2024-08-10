Safety upgrades for Yellow and Pink monorail lines

Bangkok’s Yellow and Pink monorail lines are set to receive safety upgrades with reinforced guidewheels on all trains. The move follows a recent incident where a guidewheel detached from a Yellow Line train and struck a taxi below on Theparak road on January 2.

Surapong Laoha-Unya, CEO of BTS Group Holdings and director of Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co (EBM) and Northern Bangkok Monorail (NBM), announced that after thorough inspections conducted with Alstom Thailand, the manufacturer of the train, necessary replacements have been made to ensure heightened safety standards.







Alstom has introduced a stainless steel locking mechanism to secure the guidewheels to prevent future detachments. This new feature will undergo initial testing on a Yellow Line train at the end of this month. Upon successful validation, the mechanism will be installed across all trains on the Yellow and Pink lines.

To further enhance safety, EBM and NBM will increase the frequency of safety checks along these lines. The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand and the Department of Rail Transport will supervise these checks, reinforcing adherence to safety protocols. (NNT)





































