Nan province eyes UNESCO Cultural World Heritage nomination

The Cabinet has endorsed the Culture Ministry’s proposal to nominate Nan province as a UNESCO Cultural World Heritage Site, highlighting the province’s cultural richness, including its archaeological sites, ethnic diversity, and local knowledge.







According to Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich, the approval came during a mobile cabinet meeting in Phayao led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.







With a budget of at least seven million baht, the plan seeks to engage the public and enhance awareness of Nan’s historical significance. Approximately two million baht will be allocated for awareness-raising activities, including the development of an e-book on Nan’s cultural heritage. The remaining five million baht will support academic assessments necessary for UNESCO’s nomination criteria, focusing on the province’s archaeological sites.







The project, set to begin later this year, aligns with the prime minister’s vision of linking Nan with Luang Prabang in Laos, both culturally and as part of a broader cultural tourism strategy. This two-city World Heritage nomination initiative is expected to promote Thailand’s cultural tourism sector, leveraging the nation’s soft power in the process. (NNT)































