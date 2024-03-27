Power tariff reduction anticipated to ease electricity costs during summer months

The Consumers Council (TCC) is advocating for the Thai government to decrease the power tariff during the peak demand summer months to alleviate household electricity costs. Despite proposals from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) for adjustments to the current power rate, critics argue these changes would not lead to reduced electricity bills, primarily aiming to address the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand’s financial obligations through subsidies.







The TCC suggests lowering the power tariff from 4.18 baht per kilowatt-hour to 3.99 baht per kilowatt-hour from May to August to directly reduce costs for consumers.







TCC chairwoman Boonyuen Siritham recommended increasing natural gas production in the Gulf of Thailand and allowing the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to lower the fuel tariff component of electricity bills. The council also proposed renegotiating gas production quotas with Malaysia to utilize the joint development area more effectively.







TCC also underscored the need for enhanced incentives for solar panel installation in residential areas to promote sustainable energy use and further reduce electricity expenses for Thai households. (NNT)





