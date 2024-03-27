Hot weather and thunderstorms expected in Bangkok

The Department of Meteorology revealed that in the upper parts of Thailand, there are thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind occurring in some areas. Citizens are advised to beware of the dangers posed by thunderstorms and strong winds that may occur. Meanwhile, in the southern region, there are thunderstorms in Bangkok and its vicinity with hot weather.







March 26 – The Meteorological Department forecasts for the next 24 hours indicate low pressure due to the heat covering the upper part of Thailand, resulting in extremely hot weather in the affected areas and haze during midday. Meanwhile, high-pressure systems or cold air masses from China are descending to cover the northeastern and eastern parts of Thailand, as well as the South China Sea. This leads to the southerly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture into the upper parts of Thailand, causing thunderstorms and some strong gusts of wind. This situation requires residents in the upper parts of Thailand to take care of their health due to the extremely hot weather and to be cautious of the dangers posed by thunderstorms and strong winds.

The easterly and southeasterly winds cover the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, causing some thunderstorms in the southern region. Waves of approximately 1 meter high are expected in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. In areas with thunderstorms, waves could reach over 1 meter high. Residents in these areas are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.







Bangkok and its vicinity have hot weather with haze during midday. There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms covering 30% of the area, with some strong gusts of wind. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 27-28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to range from 34-37 degrees Celsius.



































