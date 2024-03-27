Nakhon Ratchasima eyes air force base for commercial flights

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – Nakhon Ratchasima province is seeking to boost its tourism and business sectors through the reactivation of Wing 1 of the Royal Thai Air Force for commercial flight operations. The request was presented to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin by provincial state agency representatives during a meeting on Sunday (Mar 24).







The proposal has been lodged with the aim of making travel to the province more accessible and promoting local business growth.







Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has been directed by the Prime Minister to assess the viability of this proposal. Nakhon Ratchasima has previously utilized its Department of Airports-operated airport until the discontinuation of commercial flights in 1997. The move to reactivate the old airport at Wing 1 comes after Nok Air expressed interest in resuming operations, provided it could utilize the more centrally located facility.







Wing 1’s location within the capital district offers closer proximity to the city than the existing Nakhon Ratchasima airport, potentially enhancing the convenience for travelers and stimulating economic activity within the region. The nearest operational airport to Nakhon Ratchasima is located in Buri Ram. (NNT)































