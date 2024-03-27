Campaign launched to elevate Chanthaburi province as leading fruit exporter to China

The Ministry of Commerce has launched a campaign to elevate Chanthaburi province as the leading fruit exporter to China, securing advance contracts aimed at boosting sales of durian and mangosteen to over 3 billion baht. The initiative follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the Thai-Chinese Agricultural Import-Export Association and the China Fruit Marketing Association, ensuring stable prices and enhancing the income of Thai farmers.







The agreement facilitates the sale of up to 20,000 tons of durian and mangosteen to Chinese buyers, with Kaf Import and Export Co and the China Certification and Inspection Centre (CCIC) Thailand overseeing the quality of the fruits exported.







The ministry has emphasized the significant production capacity of Chanthaburi, capable of producing approximately 500,000 tonnes of durian annually, with current market prices reaching up to 260 baht per kilogram for “Monthong” durian at the season’s start. To maintain quality standards, durian growers are required to obtain permission to harvest from the provincial agricultural office.

In 2023, Thailand’s export of fresh, chilled, frozen, and dried fruits amounted to 238 billion baht, with durian and mangosteen exports contributing 141 billion baht and 17 billion baht, respectively.







The ministry operates several trade promotion offices across mainland China. It has since outlined 22 measures focusing on production, domestic and foreign marketing, and legal aspects to manage this year’s fruit supply and ensure the quality of exports. (NNT)































