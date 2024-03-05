PM joins 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrived in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday to participate in the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, a significant event celebrating 50 years of Australia being ASEAN’s first Dialogue Partner. The summit, which runs from March 4-6, serves as a platform for enhancing regional cooperation and dialogue.

On the agenda for Monday, the prime minister has scheduled bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Malaysia, Lao PDR, Australia, and New Zealand. The discussions, as reported by government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke, are expected to cover a range of topics important to strengthening relationships and cooperation between the nations involved.







Srettha will also engage with business leaders from some of the world’s leading companies. These meetings will involve executives from diverse sectors such as Fortescue, known for metal mining and green energy; Linfox, a giant in transportation and logistics; Redflow, which specializes in zinc-bromine flow batteries for clean energy storage; ANCA, focused on software development; NextDC, a company in data management; and Hesta, a superannuation fund.







During the summit, Srettha plans to discuss various areas of potential collaboration that would benefit Thailand and its partners. These discussions will cover logistics, capitalizing on Free Trade Agreements, infrastructure development projects like seaports and the Land Bridge project, advancements in the digital economy, improving people-to-people connectivity, facilitating visa processes, and supporting the green agenda.

After completing his commitments in Melbourne on the evening of March 6, Srettha will travel to Germany to attend ITB Berlin 2024, the world’s largest tourism trade fair. (NNT)





































