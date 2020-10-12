Thai-Canadian model from Phuket crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020

Amanda Obdam, 27, a Thai-Canadian model from Phuket, has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020, and will be the Thai representative at the upcoming 69th Miss Universe contest 2020.







The final competition took place on the evening of October 10th, 2020 (SAT) at TRUE ICON Hall (ICONSIAM) in Bangkok. This year, the pageant is being presented under the concept of ‘Real You, Real Universe’. The announcements were divided into four rounds: Top 20, Top 10, Top 5, and Top 3.

Of 29 contestants, Amanda caught the eye and attention of the audience and judges throughout the contest. She confidently came on stage in her dark gray two-piece costume in the swimsuit competition, and a beautiful red dress during the evening gown segment.









In the Top 5 Q&A Session, she was asked: “A hundred years from today who would historians select as the most influential woman of the 21st Century and Why”, Amanda replied ’all women’ because women are ’strong and powerful’, and with determination, one can accomplish anything.

Then in the final round all contestants received the same question which was, “if she becomes the new Miss Universe Thailand, in what way would she present herself as a new icon of Thailand”. She replied that she would show that even though she was born Thai-Canadian she is truly a Thai woman, so she is going to present all of the Thainess within herself to the world.

At the end of the competition, Amanda was declared the winner of first place in the Miss Universe Thailand 2020 contest. While first runner-up was Praveenar Singh, a half Thai-Indian woman from Chiang Mai, and the second runner-up was Punika Kulsoontornrut from Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Amanda was crowned by her predecessor Paweensuda Drouin, who also made her final appearance as Miss Universe Thailand 2019, prior to the official announcement, naming the new Miss Universe 2020.

Being the winner of the Pageant, Amanda received a cash prize of one million Baht, a Honda Civic car, and a fully-furnished condominium. She will also represent Thailand at the 69th Miss Universe 2020 competition, and will be the hope of all Thais to bring the title of Miss Universe back to the Kingdom, after the last such win 32 years ago in 1988. (NNT)











