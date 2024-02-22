Myanmar military draft could spark mass exodus

Thailand which shares about 2,400 km border with Myanmar started to see an unusual number of young Myanmar people, entering into Thailand both legally and illegally after the Myanmar military government enforced the conscription law on Feb 10 aiming to recruit about 5,000 pepople monthly into the military service amid intensified fighting with rebel groups.







Mong A, a 43-year-old Myanmar man has been working in Thailand’s Samut Sakhon for over 20 years, facilitating language communication for Myanmar laborers in the area. He revealed the current situation in Myanmar, which is now in turmoil, as the government sends troops to villages to enlist people aged 18 and above for military service for a minimum of two years.

People on the opposite side who support Aung San Suu Kyi are in panic to be conscripted and make desperate attempts to flee the country. Many have set their sights on Thailand, where it is estimated that millions have fled, entering to work as laborers in various sectors such as agriculture, fishing, factories, and others.







In Ranong province, at the Ronong-Kawthaung pier which serves as one border crossing, from morning till afternoon, long-tailed boats from Myanmar continuously ferry passengers into Thai waters, mainly comprising young men and women carrying large bags and belongings, as though it were important festive occasions when they travelled to visit their relatives on the Thai side.

According to local security agencies, since Myanmar announced that individuals of military age, women from 18 to 27 years old and men from 18 to 35, are to serve in the military, abnormal numbers of young men and women have appeared. Previously, about 300-350 Myanmar people arrived daily in Ranong, but now it exceeds 1,000.







The Maritime Enforcement Command Center, Region 3 has conducted surveillance operations to prevent illegal border crossings along the Thai-Myanmar sea border, both by sea patrols and special operation teams along the Kraburi River, covering a distance of over 200 kilometers.

A crisis of illegal entry into Thailand has also seemed to intensify along the border spanning five districts in Tak Province.

On Tuesday night, soldiers, police, and local authorities in the area set up checkpoints and managed to apprehend 18 Myanmar nationals crowded in the back of a pickup truck.







Just an hour apart, they expanded the operation and captured another 8 people, totaling 26 within one night.

The latest reports indicate that the situation of Myanmar nationals fleeing military conscription and entering illegally into Thailand has become increasingly severe.

Security forces arrest nearly a hundred people daily, while several other groups have successfully evaded capture. Currently, officials are on high alert, conducting round-the-clock operations to block all escape routes. (TNA)































