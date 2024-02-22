Digital television operators asked to be cautious when presenting sensitive, violent content

General Sittichai Makkunchorn, spokesperson for the Chairperson of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), has requested digital television operators to exercise caution in news reporting and to consider their social responsibility.

This comment followed public complaints about broadcasters showing violent content, specifically a case where a husband murdered his wife, which is currently trending. Broadcasting such news may constitute an offense under Section 37 of the 2008 Act on the operation of broadcast and television businesses.







The NBTC has requested cooperation from the media, especially licensed television broadcasters, as professionals in the field of mass communication, to conduct checks and be mindful of the presentation of media content according to professional standards and ethics, as well as considering the impact on society.

He emphasized that given the current news situation, television media plays a role as the original source that leads to the replication of violence through online media channels, thus urging licensees to strictly follow related regulations. (NNT)































