Myanmar citizens flee Myawaddy, seeking refuge in neighboring Thailand

Fears of escalating air strikes prompted hundreds of Myanmar citizens to flee the recently captured town of Myawaddy, seeking refuge in neighboring Thailand. The town fell to anti-junta forces led by the Karen National Union (KNU), dealing a major blow to the government’s control and financial stability through border trade. As clashes intensify, the strategic loss for the Myanmar military could herald broader implications for regional security and the government’s hold on power.







On April 12, Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara visited the Mae Sot border crossing, where he observed the situation and reinforced Thailand’s commitment to assisting fleeing civilians. Amidst these developments, Thailand is collaborating with ASEAN members to encourage adherence to the 2021 five-point peace consensus.

The fighting has led to a notable increase in the number of people crossing into Mae Sot, doubling to approximately 4,000 daily this week. This influx comes as Thailand, maintaining a stance of neutrality, prepares for the possibility of accommodating up to 100,000 refugees should the need arise.







The Arakan Army in Myanmar’s Rakhine state has signaled a resurgence of hostilities, which could further destabilize the region and displace more civilians. The situation places additional pressure on Myanmar’s military resources and strategic focus, already strained by ongoing nationwide resistance and the recent losses to organized rebel groups.

The conflict, sparked since the military’s seizure of power in 2021, has plunged Myanmar into deep turmoil. The situation is also made worse by widespread protests and an increasingly coordinated armed resistance. (NNT)































