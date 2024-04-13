Heavy traffic on Mitraphap Road and Route 304 marks Songkran holiday exodus to northeastern region

On the first day of the extended Songkran holiday (April 13), traffic congestion plagued Mitraphap Road and Route 304 as travelers embarked on their journeys back home in the northeastern region.

In the morning, Mitraphap Road, particularly in the area of Klang Dong, Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, witnessed a dense buildup of vehicles. While some sections experienced intermittent movement, the overall flow remained sluggish until Bo Thong, Pak Chong.







Simultaneously, Route 304 near San Chao Pho, Wang Nam Khiao, faced similar challenges, with cars crawling from the downhill stretch to the uphill segment. Police from Wang Nam Khiao Station were on hand to manage the situation, anticipating continued heavy traffic as revelers returned home to celebrate Songkran. (TNA)































