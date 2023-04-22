Belgian and Frenchman take suicide leaps from same Pattaya condo

A Belgian man hellbent on suicide became the second foreigner to jump to his death from the same Pattaya condominium in 11 days.

Kris Luk Vandewiele, 52, crashed through the roof of the covered-parking area at the 9 Karat Condominium on Soi Arunothai off Central Road around 4:30 a.m. April 30.







Security guard Sombat Sasumrong, 55, said the lethal jump actually was the second attempt by Vandewiele. Earlier he had leaped from the second floor, but suffered only minor injuries. Sombat said the Belgian kicked a glass door and ran away, then climbed to a higher floor and tried again, successfully.





Caretaker Chananchida Chungwatdee, 45, said Vandewiele suffered from chronic diseases.

Superstitious Thai residents now believe 9 Karat is “cursed” as a Frenchman, Rene Perrin, 81, also committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor on April 19.

Perrin’s caretaker, Donrudee Fletus, said the Frenchman also was chronically ill. Security guard Sombat was the unfortunate one to find both bodies.















