Muay Thai experts train U.S. troops as part of military soft power initiative

HAWAII – Thai Army has dispatched a team of Muay Thai trainers to Hawaii’s Schofield Barracks as part of a military soft power initiative supported by Pimol Srivikorn, chairman of the Soft Power Muaythai subcommittee, Oct 24.

The training program, running from October 20 to November 2, aims to teach traditional Thai boxing techniques to U.S. military personnel, marking a significant cultural exchange between the allied forces.



Lt. Gen. Surin Preeyanuphap leads the instruction team from the Army Sports Development Center.

The initial training focuses on fundamental techniques including stance, movement, and basic punches. Advanced sessions will cover traditional elbow strikes and incorporate cross-training with U.S. military grappling techniques.







The initiative forms part of Thailand’s broader strategy to promote cultural exports and strengthen military ties with allied nations. The Sports Industry Development Subcommittee and Sports Authority of Thailand are supporting the program.

U.S. military officials report strong interest in the training, with consistent daily participation from service members stationed at the base. (TNA)

































