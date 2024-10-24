Bangkok-Ayutthaya steam train rides to honour King Chulalongkorn

AYUTTHAYA, Thailand – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) operated a special steam train service on October 23, King Chulalongkorn Day, to commemorate the reign of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V), who is renowned for introducing railways to Thailand.

The historic train journey took passengers from Bangkok to Ayutthaya, allowing them to experience a nostalgic trip aboard a vintage steam locomotive. Many passengers dressed in traditional Thai attire from the King Chulalongkorn era, adding to the authentic atmosphere of the event.



The SRT organized this special train service as a tribute to King Chulalongkorn’s legacy and to promote railway heritage. The steam locomotive used for the service, a Pacific-type engine numbered 824 or 850, was manufactured by Nippon Sharyo Co., Ltd. after World War II and is currently maintained at the Thonburi Railway Yard.

The train departed from Bangkok (Hua Lamphong Station) at 8.10 a.m. and arrived in Ayutthaya at 10.20 a.m., allowing passengers to explore the historic city. The return journey from Ayutthaya commenced at 4.40 p.m., with the train arriving back in Bangkok at 6.50 p.m.







This special steam train service offered a unique opportunity for people to experience a piece of Thailand’s railway history and pay their respects to King Chulalongkorn, whose vision transformed the nation. (TNA)

































