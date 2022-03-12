MRTA signs contracts to extend Bangkok ‘Purple Line’ electric rail services

Six contracts for the extension of the Purple Line electric rail services have been signed between the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) and five other companies.

MRTA Governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas signed six contracts of integrity on Friday (11 Mar) with representatives from ChKarnchang, Sino-Thai Engineering, Italian-Thai Development, Nawarat Patanakarn and Unique Engineering for the design and construction of the Purple Line Railway extension. The MRTA assured that the process of selecting and signing the contracts was carried out in accordance with government regulations and the law in order to ensure transparency.



The 82 billion baht contract will cover civil works both underground and above ground along the 23.6-km route from Tao Pun to Rat Burana district in Bangkok. The Purple Line extension will have 17 stations in total, 10 of them underground, and will connect other railway lines at some of its stations to provide accessibility to commuters.

Construction is expected to begin this year and be completed in 2027. (NNT)






































